Grant money to be made available for community events in Albuquerque parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Financial assistance will soon be available for people organizing community events in city parks.

The City of Albuquerque (CABQ) Parks and Rec and Cultural Services departments will start giving out grants under a new Neighborhood Park Activate Program. Groups can get between $250 and $1,500 for events like community picnics, art performances and movie nights.

City officials say it’s a way to bring neighbors together while improving public safety.

“The Park Activate Program is a great opportunity to engage the community in their local parks, to turn their parks into vibrant, busy places — and busy parks are safer parks,” CABQ Parks and Recreation Director David Simon said.

The funds will be available for events planned between March 1 and September 30, 2020. Requests need to be made at least 90 days in advance.