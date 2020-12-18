Grant Middle School hosting drive-thru luminaria event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - While joyous for many, the holiday season can be particularly difficult for those who have lost loved ones. New Mexico ranks second in the nation for child bereavement with one in ten children experiencing the death of a parent or sibling by age 18.

At the Children's Grief Center of New Mexico, they offer support for those who are having a difficult time dealing with loss during the holidays. Jade Richardson Bock, executive director of the Children's Grief Center of New Mexico discusses how they are helping New Mexicans cope with grief during the holiday season.