Grant Middle School hosting drive-thru luminaria event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Grant Middle School will be hosting a drive-thru luminaria event Friday night. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the campus on Easterday near Constitution and Moon. They will also have a donation box for pet supplies like food, blankets, and toys that will go to Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s donation event, Operation Silent Night.

