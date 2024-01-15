ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast Monday morning. They brought out guest speakers to highlight the importance of Dr. King’s work including one reverend who traveled from Atlanta. “Dr. King would have been 95 years old, but his life still has relevance and importance to a generation that didn’t march with him, wasn’t arrested with him, but are the benefits of his labor and his work,” said Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The church also handed out $12,000 in scholarships that will be divided amongst three Albuquerque high school students.