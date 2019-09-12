Grant aims to keep Albuquerque schools beautiful

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Campus Pride Grant aims for students to take pride in their school and making it a beautiful place to learn. It’s a litter prevention and beautification funding opportunity that is available for Albuquerque Public School students and their teachers.

The grant is a part of Keep Albuquerque Beautiful which focuses on community involvement for litter prevention, graffiti ratification, and recycling. Not only is Keep Albuquerque Beautiful helping out the community, they are now branching out into campuses.

“We work with Albuquerque Public Schools and we offer funding for students to do something on their campus. They can submit a proposal, they can submit a budget under the direction of their teacher and the approval of their principal and what their idea is for their campus to help beautify their campus,” said Matthew Whelan, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department.

School’s that want to get involved can go to keepalbuquerquebeautiful.com where they can submit their plan with the application for funding. “Really, it’s up to the students to take the initiative to come up with a program they want to do on their campus,” Whelan said.

The organization has $10,000 set aside to be awarded based on each school’s plan. The deadline to submit a plan is January 17th, 2020.