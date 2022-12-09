ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned.

Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals to celebrate the grand reopening with freshly roasted coffee, house-made cuisine, activities the whole family can enjoy, local vendors, and more.

Kickstand Cafe is family-owned and operated, where they serve breakfast and lunch items. They also serve pastries and coffee. The Kickstand Cafe and Kickstand Cycles transitioned ownership in September 2022. Derek and Carson Roland purchased the popular cafe with the hopes of creating a community-oriented environment that prioritizes well-being. They also have a bike shop in the same facility which offers their customers the opportunity to rent a bike and take it for a spin throughout the metro.

For more information, you can visit kickstandcafeabq.com and kickstandcycleabq.com.