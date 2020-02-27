Grand opening held for senior caregiver housing development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is giving back to local seniors acting as caregivers. It was the grand opening of Generations of West Mesa Apartments on Thursday.

The facility is a new housing development for seniors raising their grandchildren in Albuquerque which officials say impacts 10% of local families. Gorman and Company, the nonprofit Catholic Charities, and other organizations put the project together.

Officials hope these new low-income housing units will also help with the homeless crisis.

“We also have to create complexes and neighborhoods like this where we can shut off the tap that leads to homelessness,” said Catholic Charities CEO, Jim Gannon.

The complex is fully equipped with a study hall, playground, and in-unit washer and dryers.