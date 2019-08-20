Grand jury indicts parents of Cleveland HS shooting suspect

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a Rio Rancho couple whose son allegedly opened fire at school is moving forward.

A grand jury indicted Dale and Tamara Owen on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say their 16-year-old son, Joshua, opened fire at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho last February. He didn’t hit anybody.

Court documents charging Dale and Tamara Owen say they knew Joshua had mental health issues before the shooting and failed to secure a gun inside their home. They will be arraigned on Sep. 3.