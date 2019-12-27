Closings & Delays
Governor’s office responds to sexual assault allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shocking allegation against the governor was made tonight from a longtime democratic political operative. The governor’s office is responding to sexual abuse allegations by James Hallinan.

Hallinan, who last served as media contact for Attorney General Hector Balderas, tweeted Thursday that he and other staffers had been sexually assaulted by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham.

Tonight, that accusation prompted this response from the governor’s office: “These accusations of sexual assault are categorically false. No such incidents ever occurred, and Hallinan’s statements are bizarre and slanderous.

