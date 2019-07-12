Governor’s office announces high school ‘STEM Challenge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative from the governor’s office aims to inspire local kids to pursue science careers.

The governor’s “STEM Challenge” will begin this fall at high schools all across the state. Ten students will be selected to become each school’s “science team.”

From there, students will be asked how they’ll use science and technology to help with national security. Professionals from companies like Virgin Galactic, Meow Wolf, Intel, and Presbyterian will then review student answers.

Winners will get a $500 academic reward and an academic letter.