NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers will continue to get a tax break for shopping locally.

The governor signed House Bill 170 into law, extending the tax holiday on Small Business Saturday. That’s, of course, the day after Black Friday, when people are encouraged to shop at small local stores instead of national chains.

Sales at businesses with fewer than ten employees will continue to be tax-free on that day, for at least the next five years.