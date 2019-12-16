Governor seeking applicants for Bernalillo County Commission seat

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Governor’s office is taking applications to fill a vacant seat on the Bernalillo County Commission.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins has been appointed as the state’s Natural Resources Trustee. The governor will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Hart Stebbins’ term, which ends next year.

They are seeking applications through Friday, and those interested must live in District 3. Applicants are asked to send a resume and letter of interest to Director of Boards and Commissions Melissa Salazar at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.