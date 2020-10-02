Governor explains reason for Albuquerque aquarium’s delayed reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While indoor exhibits have reopened at the Albuquerque Zoo following the reopening of several indoor museums across the state, the Albuquerque Aquarium remains closed. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham explained her reasoning behind the continued closure of the facility Thursday.

The change of plans hit the City of Albuquerque’s aquarium this week after the city announced a plan to reopen the facility on Monday. Initially, the city hoped to reopen the aquarium by Thursday, October 1. One day before that planned reopening, the city announced it would postpone its plans.

Last Saturday, the state reopened eight indoor museum facilities across New Mexico. While some might think the aquarium is pretty similar to some of the museum facilities the state reopened last weekend, the state argues the aquarium is a different kind of “close-contact recreational facility.”

At a news conference Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham argued in part that the aquarium is one too many opportunities for COVID-19 to spread. Friday, the state announced 341 new cases of COVID-19.

“That’s not to say we’ll never open up any indoor exhibits or spaces, to your point, we did museums, we’re seeing an uptick, [it’s] too early to expand,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham about the aquarium’s reopening. “Likely not to have a safe environment to do that in time for the aquarium as hoped for.”

Before pausing the aquarium’s reopening, the city planned on only letting 60 people in the facility at once, also enforcing a one-way path through the building. The city also planned to close the touch pool and certain tight corridors inside the facility. The city even planned on keeping people back from the surface of the giant fish-tanks to keep them from touching the glass. The governor implied Thursday the state is reopening certain venues incrementally.

“You know, we do that slow, steady, and it’s the same debate that folks should have engaged this administration on between the nurseries and the Home Depot, where people could buy flowers and other gardening supplies, but you couldn’t do it at nurseries,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We’re limiting the number of contacts.”

The Governor also reiterated that the reopening of museums was an effort to give families more opportunities to get out. “When we opened the BioPark prior to opening up museums, it was really about making sure we were providing safe opportunities for families given that there really is an isolation behavioral health aspect, and we want to be able to support those activities to the highest degree.”

On Friday, KRQE News 13 asked the Governor’s Office if the younger crowd visiting the aquarium or the possibility of increased difficulty of controlling younger children in indoor spaces was also a concern. A spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office didn’t respond to those questions, only saying the facility is a “close contact recreational facility.” An Albuquerque BioPark spokesman told KRQE News 13 Friday there is no estimate on when the aquarium may reopen.