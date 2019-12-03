Governor announces rapid hire event to fill hundreds of vacant state jobs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a four-day rapid-hire event will be taking place in Albuquerque in December and aims to fill hundreds of vacant state jobs.

The event, which runs from December 11 to 14 will feature every state agency with vacancies. Screeners will be reviewing applicant resumes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will take place at Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico though officials say job seekers from outside of Albuquerque and Santa Fe can participate by setting up interviews by video conference through your local New Mexico Workforce Connections office. Available positions can be found on the State Personnel Office website.

Those attending are encouraged to bring copies of an updated resume, three supervisory references, a school transcript, and proof of right to work in the U.S. Applicants are also encouraged to wear professional attire.

Click here to view a list of all New Mexico Workforce Connections offices.