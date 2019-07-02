Gov. Lujan Grisham reaches out to Nike after Arizona yanks plant money

KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is trying to get Nike to bring its newest factory to New Mexico after Arizona pulled its financial incentives.

In a series of tweets, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expressed outrage that Nike pulled the plug on its Betsy Ross-inspired sneakers after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick complained. Kaepernick, a Nike spokesperson, called the flag is a symbol of the slave era.

For that reason, Gov. Ducey ordered the withdrawal of incentives for Nike to build a $185-million plant there. In response, Gov. Lujan Grisham tweeted, “Hey Nike, let’s talk.” Her office has not said if Nike has responded.

