Gov. implementing state police surge in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor says there will soon be a surge of state police in the metro to help fight crime. The previous surge was held in May of 2019 following the shooting of the University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller outside of a Nob Hill bar.

That operation involved 50 state police officers from other parts of the state working in Albuquerque. The operation lasted about two weeks. The governor says the latest effort will also involve 50 state police officers.

However, she hopes more will come from the operation. ” And also about evaluating the things that were perfect, the things that weren’t perfect, the things that have to be improved to make sure that arrests and bad actors are being prosecuted and held in exactly the way that we intend for them to be,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Details surrounding the operation have yet to be announced, including where exactly officers will be stationed.