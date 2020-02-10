Gordon Bernell Charter School in need of funding to continue serving adults

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Transforming lives through the gift of education, the Gordon Bernell Charter School provides a unique opportunity for adults by assisting them with their education. Unfortunately, this program is facing funding cuts that could jeopardize their future.

Director of the Gordon Bernell Charter School Kimberlee Pena Hanson and GBCS student Ingrid Montoya visit the set to explain this issue. A high school that has a curriculum and environment designed specifically to accommodate adult students, Gordon Bernell Charter School includes any adults who want to get their lives back on track.

“In addition to our high school diploma program, we have individualized pathways for supporting students in their transition. We have intensive wrap-around services that help our students and their families to successfully reintegrate into the community,” said Kimberlee.

Due to the recent Age Cap, GBCS will no longer receive K-12 funding to provide an education for those who did not receive educational support the first time around. The school is currently working with legislators to create permanent funding to support GBCS.

“We will shut down if we don’t secure a pathway moving forward,” said Kimberlee.

Ingrid explains that during a rough time in her life she turned to Gordon Bernell in 2018 to further her education. She is now on track to graduate in June.

“It would really hurt me to watch my classmates not succeed in their lives because they’ve come so far and tried so so hard to get back into normal life, the normal system,” said Ingrid.

Those who wish to help are encouraged to reach out to your local lawmakers and ask for House Bill 152 to be passed.