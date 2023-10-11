NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the pilots in the gas balloon crash in Texas Monday night said someone was shooting at them before they hit powerlines. According to Fox 4 in Dallas, Zapart and Pitor Hala were competing in the Gordon Bennett gas balloon race which launched from Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday. Zapart Hala said while flying over the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, they heard gunfire which prompted them to make an emergency landing.

Video showed a fireball going up as the hydrogen gas balloon came in contact with a power line. Zapart said they had to think fast fearing their balloon may have been misidentified as a Chinese spy balloon. Both pilots sustained cuts and burns.