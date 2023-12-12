ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As another year of internet usage wraps up, Google is releasing their Local Year in Search for 2023. This year, Albuquerque citizens were most curious about Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, the Last of Us TV show, and the Chainsaw Man manga series.

Along with Taylor Swift tour inquiries, Duke City Google users also wanted to find out more about Peso Pluma’s “Doble P” tour, Beyonce’s “Renaissance” world tour, and 50 Cent’s “Final Lap” tour.

Across the country, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war was the most Googled news topic according to Google’s global data, followed by the Titan submersible. Even though the Barbie movie (along with the whole ‘Barbieheimer’ phenomenon) captivated social media, Albuquerque Google users instead were more interested in the thriller series The Night Agent and the comedy-drama series Poker Face.

When Albuquerque wanted to know what was near them, they were primarily concerned with air quality and pawn shop locations. When it came to trending “versus” searches, the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder fight from May took the top spot, followed by the Tank vs. Ryan Garcia fight and the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight.