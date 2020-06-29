Goodwill offers homeless veterans’ reintegration program, supportive services for veteran families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico veterans and their families can find free help to recover from housing issues and economic hardship at Goodwill. Goodwill’s free veterans’ services are broad and include securing independent housing, covering past rent or utility payments, and help when it comes to finding employment for a veteran or their family member. Marketing manager at Goodwill Industries of New Mexico, Pamela Russom discusses the details of these services.

Visit the Goodwill Industries of New Mexico website for a full list of programs and services the nonprofit offers.

