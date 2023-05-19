Goodwill of New Mexico received grant funding to help buy two electric semi-trucks | Courtesy: Goodwill Industries of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Goodwill of New Mexico received $464,996 in partial funding from the New Mexico Environment Department to help buy two electric semi-trucks. According to a news release, the switch to electric will save 46,507 gallons of diesel and remove 523 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Goodwill said the two vehicles are expected to travel about 80,000 miles combined per year.

The trucks will work in the Albuquerque metro area, Los Lunas, Santa, and Española. The vehicles are expected to hit the road in fall 2023. Funding for the grant from the Environment Department came through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.