ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Goodwill says it’s in urgent need of donations.

The nonprofit says last year it helped 20,000 New Mexicans with free programs and services. It says it needs more donations because it anticipates an increased need for veteran housing, skills training, and job placement.

Goodwill says a single bag of donations can fund one hour of free job skills training. Goodwill offers home pick up across Albuquerque and has 15 centers across the state.