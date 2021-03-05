Good Shepherd Center hosts virtual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, provides assistance to those in need

WATCH: Full interview with Brother Charles Schreiner and Steve Rangel, chair of the board of directors of the Good Shepherd Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Good Shepherd Center serves the most vulnerable in the community by providing resources, services, and programs that meet the most basic needs. With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, the Good Shepherd Center is gearing up for the 70th Annual Brother Mathias St. Patrick’s Day Celebration of Faith and Service.

Steve Rangel and Charles Schreiner of the Good Shepherd Center discuss the changes being made to this longstanding event. Due to COVID-19, the center will not have its traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and will instead have its first virtual celebration.

The celebration will feature a lineup including speakers and musicians. You can take part in the virtual celebration on March 17, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on gscnm.org.

GSC offers a comprehensive in-house substance abuse recovery program of at least three months. They also provide overnight and temporary shelter for men by referral as well as daily community meals.

However, COVID-19 has required them to make certain changes to their operations. The Good Shepherd Center’s clothing room is temporarily closed and new medical respite and substance abuse recovery guests must test negative for COVID-19 within two days of applying for assistance.

At this time, only necessary staff are working on site and if required, guests will self-quarantine to protect the health of all those working and residing at the center. Additionally, all community hot meals were be served to-go and are now available Monday through Saturday.

For more information or to make a donation, visit gscnm.org and the Good Shepherd Center Facebook page.