Good Shepherd Center continues to minister to homeless in Albuquerque amid COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded back in 1951, the Good Shepherd Center is an overnight refuge for the homeless men in Albuquerque. Even during COVID-19, the Good Shepherd Center has been able to continue serving the city.

Executive director at the Good Shepherd Center, Brother Sean McIsaac discusses how they’ve been able to continue their ministry to the homeless and vulnerable. The Center’s services include overnight shelter, medical respite, and a six month, in-house recovery program for men.

The Good Shepherd Center also serves daily hot meals, has a men’s clothing room, and offers a mail service to the community. During COVID-19, the Center has been able to continue to serve the community by altering its normal procedures.

(Courtesy Good Shepherd Center)

The Good Shepherd Center has been providing curbside hot takeout meals and its overnight shelter has been limited in order to adhere to the governor’s health order. The center is taking precautions to protect its staff and guests by requiring guests to test negative for COVID-19.

Guests must also be willing to remain at the shelter for an extended period instead of just for the night. Temperatures are also taken and recorded for all staff and guests daily and any time they return from community visits.

Masks must also be worn and hand washing stations and hand sanitizer are available for all guests and staff. The Good Shepherd Center is in the process of changing their policies and procedures and are looking into how they are going to reopen services with new safety guidelines in place.

Over the past 69 years, the Center has been able to minister to the community and going forward, their ministry policies may change but it will not change their commitment to the homeless and those in need. The Good Shepherd Center is now able to accept donations of men’s clothing and food from the community.

You can also make a monetary donation to the Center. For additional information on services offered by the Good Shepherd Center, visit their website or Facebook page.