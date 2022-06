ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manzano High School boosters are hosting their 2nd Annual Golf Scramble to raise funds for the football team. The event is Monday June 13 and is located at the Canyon Country Club. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

It’s a 4 person scramble, $112.50 per player or $150.00 per player that will get you breakfast and lunch. The scramble will directly benefit the student-athletes at Manzano High School.

For more information visit their website.