Gold Star Mother uses son’s death as inspiration to sponsor veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Gold Star Mother whose son is buried at Arlington National Cemetery is using his death as an inspiration.

Cathy Powers says Wreaths Across America Helped her heal and restore her hope after the loss of her son.

This year she’s running 1,000 miles across the country raising money to sponsor veterans. She hopes to raise enough money for more than 7,000 wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery during Christmas.

She says she wants to provide that same comfort to other families experiencing the same pain.

“That just brought me so much healing knowing that my son wouldn’t be forgotten. It helped kick me back into real life,” said Powers.

Powers was in New Mexico this weekend for the unveiling of the new ‘Hands that held the Child’ monument at the Veterans Memorial. She gave a wreath that’ll be laid in front of the new monument.

Powers started her run in February in Fortuna, California. If you’re interested in helping her reach her goal you can donate by clicking here.

