GoFundMe page created for man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a GoFundMe page for the motorcyclist who vandalized the new rainbow crosswalk on Central. The woman behind the fundraiser says it’s a civil rights issue.

Two weeks ago, police say Anthony Morgan defaced the new rainbow crosswalks in Nob Hill. After police tracked him down and arrested him, the 31-year old posted a video on Facebook apologizing for what he did.

Now, someone has created a GoFundMe page asking for $15,000 to “help Anthony Morgan fight for our American rights.” The fundraising page says Morgan didn’t mean to offend anyone.

It claims he was just simply protesting the use of $30,000 in tax money being spent on special crosswalks without a vote. The owner of Stone Mountain Bead Company, that’s located right next to the crosswalk, says the request is ridiculous.

“I don’t understand the whole GoFundMe thing. I suppose he can ask,” says Robert Steinberg.

The campaign was created by Amanda Romero, the mother of Collin Romero, one of the teens that went missing back in December and was later found murdered.

Romero claims Morgan was one of the people who helped her the most during her time in need. He showed up to help search for her son daily, and now she’s showing up for him in his time of need.

“I mean that’s just ridiculous. Anybody who contributes to that is just as foolish as he was as far as I’m concerned,” says Robert Herrington, the owner of Town House Antique Mall.

The GoFundMe page is requesting $15,000 to help with attorney fees. It promises any extra funds will be donated to a service dog group and a transgender resource center.

“Let him raise money as he can, I guess. I wouldn’t contribute to it,” says Steinberg.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Romero for comment, but have not heard back. Morgan has been charged with two felonies for the vandalism.

