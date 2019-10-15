Goats rescued from deplorable conditions get new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some farm animals rescued from “filthy” conditions are getting used to a new home at a New Mexico animal sanctuary, just ahead of their former owner’s day in court.

“This is Helen and Stanley Roper. They came from a cruelty case,” said Cynthia Dares, the owner of Sunflower Animal Sanctuary, as she introduces her two new goats.

Dares has had the goats at her East Mountain ranch for about two weeks. Everything about the home is completely opposite of what police say they are used to.

“Stanley had never seen sunlight and when they let him out he could hardly see, he couldn’t open his eyes,” said Dares.

The goats were taken from their former owner, Jessica Taylor, in February. Taylor is currently facing 35 animal cruelty charges.

San Miguel County deputies say they found 26 dogs, four cats and the two goats living in filth. They say they also saw evidence like goat horns, different sets of bones and corpses that prove several animals had already died on the property.

Many of the dogs now have new homes or are in long-term behavioral rehabilitation rescues. The goats were in a foster home before going to Sunflower Animal Sanctuary.

“I saw them online and I told them we’d take them,” said Dares.

Getting used to a life outside the dark, filthy barn Helen and Stanley lived in all their lives will take some time.

“They weren’t very socialized so it’s taking time for them to get used to us,” said Dares.

However, Dares says they are already making progress.

“They’re pretty happy. They fit in just fine,” said Dares.

Many of the animals rescued were done so with help from NMDOG and the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico.

Taylor is set to appear before a Las Vegas judge on Tuesday. Court records do not show any kind of criminal history prior to this arrest.