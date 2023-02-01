ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little League season is right around the corner, and organizers are using a unique approach to get the diamonds ready.

Mile High Little League partnered with Galloping Goat to clean up the field.

A total of 280 were used to eat dead brush, tumbleweeds, and other pesky plants to clean up the field.

Organizers said their volunteer numbers are low, and the goats help with the lack of manpower, and the interesting approach to landscaping might attract new volunteers.

The goats have helped with fire mitigation efforts in the Bosque and their stomaches break down the seeds, so they won’t grow back.

If you volunteer and help the little league, click here.