Go Fund Me page aims to raise money to replace teachers’ lost supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A flood at a local elementary school left extensive damage in the classrooms. Teachers are looking to replace thousands of dollars worth of supplies, but they need help.

This is what Martin Luther King Elementary School looked like at the end of January, a water line burst near the school, leading to a big flood. District officials canceled school for a few days while they cleaned up the mess.

Even though kids have returned to class, their learning experience may not be what they’re used to. Several teachers lost classroom supplies.

The President of the Rio Rancho Schools Employee Union says teachers spend hundreds of dollars trying to make their classroom an inviting comfortable place to learn every year. “Teachers love what they do, they love the students. They put their whole heart and soul into this profession,” said Billie Helean, the President of Rio Rancho Schools Employee Union.

Now the union is trying to find a way to help the teachers replace some of those supplies because they say the district won’t. “Unfortunately, the district’s insurance policy won’t cover personal supplies,” said Helean.

They created a GoFundMe to raise $12,000. Helean says there were about 23 classrooms affected by the flood, and that’s about $5 Hundred a class.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $8 Hundred. The money will be distributed among the teachers who apply to have their materials replaced.