NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a glow party movie night at the Rio Grande Indoor Pool Friday, September 22. The night will feature swimming, glowing and movie.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a glow party and splash dance featuring a DJ, followed by a showing the film, “Lightyear” at 8 p.m. Admission fees apply, but there will be popcorn and snow cones available for free.