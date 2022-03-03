ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two nonprofits are joining forces to expand their reach. For years, Global One to One has connected Albuquerque students with pen pals around the world. Most recently, they took part in a virtual exchange between high school youth in southern Algeria and the United States.

Students learn about their culture and traditions. Now, they are joining Global Ties Albuquerque. The founder of Global 1 to 1 says this will expand their outreach. “Global One to One works primarily with the youth population. Global Ties Albuquerque has worked primarily with adult populations. So now we are going to be able to serve youth and adults in countries around the world bringing them to our home community,” said Sarah Wilkinson with Global One to One.

Global Ties typically welcomes about 400 world leaders to the city each year.