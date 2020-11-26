Global ‘Thank a Nurse’ campaign needs your help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new social media movement is hoping to gain traction recognizing nurses for all of their hard work. The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund launched the ‘Thank A Nurse” earlier this month. The goal is to get one million messages, tweets, and videos of gratitude to nurses around the world.

With New Mexico nurses tackling record-breaking COVID-19 cases the recognition could not have come at a better time.

“I have never been more encouraged about the work or nurses and nurses work in hospitals but the health of the world depends on nurses out in the community,” said Barbara Dossey. Dossey worked as a nurse for years and now is on the board overseeing this campaign.

The campaign was actually founded earlier this year, before the start of the pandemic. With each message, the fund receives a donation to support nursing programs. The campaign also highlights the nurse shortage the US is facing that the current pandemic has only made worse.

The campaign runs until the end of November but will continue as a yearly event until 2030. If you want to recognize a nurse simply include #thankanurse on your post on social media, or go to the NG 2030 website for more ways to get involved.

Latest Local News