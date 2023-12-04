ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is looking to help provide free Christmas trees to people across the world, including residents in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

So far this holiday season, 25 people in Albuquerque have requested a free Christmas tree. David Fein, co-founder and head elf of the Christmas Tree Project, is looking to connect with people in the Albuquerque area to donate trees to the people who put in a request. “Our simple mission is to deliver free decorated Christmas trees to families. But it’s really, it’s deeply impactful; it really is spreading the Christmas spirit,” said Fein.

Fein said people can donate fake trees, buy a live tree, or give monetary donations to help people in Albuquerque get a tree. “You can come talk to us and we’ll help you do it, or you can go to our website and donate $125 or $100 and we’ll help figure it out,” said Fein. “I can tell you, if you read the stories of the 25 people in Albuquerque, they would tug at your heartstrings,” Fein added.

So far this year, the Christmas Tree Project has received 24,000 requests for trees from around the world. “The good news is we have requests in almost every city in the United States. So obviously we can’t fill all of those, but I get calls every day from people that either have one tree and found out about us and said, ‘How can I help?'” Fein explained.

Fein said financial and life struggles have led a lot of people to request a free tree. “Some of them, their lives are in a lot of turmoil, and there’s health issues, there’s money issues, there’s homelessness issues. And that tree, that symbol of a tree, just means something important to them,” Fein said.

Fein started the Little Christmas Tree Project in 2010 with the help of his wife, Michelle. The two were shopping for a new tree and wanted to give away their old tree to a family with kids. They posted their used tree on Craiglist and got more than 20 requests. The couple ended up giving the tree to a family that was celebrating their first Christmas with their young baby. Fein and his wife then continued to help other people who wanted a tree but did not have the means to get one. The program has grown ever since.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said it has really restored a sense of hope in their lives, a sense of dignity in their lives, a sense of like purpose, whether they’re getting a tree or giving a tree,” Fein said.

To request a free tree, head to thechristmastreeproject.org/request-tree/. You will be asked to provide details, including your name, email, and phone number, and give a brief explanation of your situation. The Christmas Tree Project will review applications based on priority level. Because this program is based on donations, not everyone who submits a request is guaranteed a free tree.

If you would like to donate a tree, or decorations, or make a monetary donation, you can contact the Christmas Tree Project at info@thechristmastreeproject.org or call 719-799-6074 and specify that you would like to help those in Albuquerque. For more information, click here.