Global Climbing Day celebrated at local rock wall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are taking advantage of Global Climbing Day across the metro. In honor of the holiday, Stone Age Climbing Gym is letting people work out on their rock walls for free at its two Albuquerque locations.

Owner Cristina Radu says it’s a fun way to exercise and build community during the pandemic. For some people, it was their chance to climb for the first time. “For me, it was a very exciting experience, something I’d n ever done before, something really fun,” said Briana Maksim. Reservations for the two-hour climbing sessions are o n a first-come first-serve basis until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.