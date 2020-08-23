Global Climbing Day celebrated at local rock wall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are taking advantage of Global Climbing Day across the metro. In honor of the holiday, Stone Age Climbing Gym is letting people work out on their rock walls for free at its two Albuquerque locations.

Owner Cristina Radu says it’s a fun way to exercise and build community during the pandemic. For some people, it was their chance to climb for the first time. “For me, it was a very exciting experience, something I’d n ever done before, something really fun,” said Briana Maksim. Reservations for the two-hour climbing sessions are o n a first-come first-serve basis until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss