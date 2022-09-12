ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can learn how to blow glass at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The Hot Glass Academy from Georgia made an appearance again this year. They are one of only a few businesses that offer onsite glassblowing demonstrations and workshops.

They are doing eight shows a day through the rest of the fair. “Each demo is going to be a little bit different as well with the different artists that we have, so no two shows are exactly the same,” said John Shoemaker from the Hot Glass Academy.

The Hot Glass Academy is stationed at the Creative Arts Lot. For a full list of event times, visit the New Mexico State Fair website.