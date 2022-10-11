ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glass is a remarkable and lesser-known medium of artistic expression yet, one that artists have been using for more than 5,000 years. For the next three months at the Albuquerque Sunport, travelers and art enthusiasts can experience a new glass art exhibit that’s truly breathtaking.

Glass Alliance-New Mexico is putting on the exhibit and GANM President Brian Weiss says it’ll be one of the largest collections of glass art to ever be displayed in one place. “There’s [sic] more than 40 glass artists, almost all of them New Mexico glass artists,” Weiss says.

The exhibit is located on the parking garage level and is available to see now. More information is available on the GANM website.