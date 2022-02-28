ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alpha 5 and Sweatbox will be collaborating with the Duke City Gladiators and former San Francisco 49er Cameron Colvin to host a spring youth football camp. The camp will be held on March 12, at the Rio Rancho Events Center from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The camp will be open to boys and girls, ages seven through fourteen. Member of the Gladiators will be there teaching the kids and running them through drills. It is free to register and the kids will be provided with food, shirts, and other gifts.

To register visit: https://www.100waysusa.org/