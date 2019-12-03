GivingTuesdayNM inspires Albuquerque community to celebrate generosity

Giving Tuesday is a network of people from all walks of life who come together to create what has become the biggest giving movement in the world.

On Giving Tuesday, organizations who don’t typically work together unite for the holiday and identify new ways to advance progress on the issues that matter to their community. These collaborations help to solve societal challenges.

Local Giving Tuesday leaders have launched more than 200 community campaigns across the United States and national campaigns in over 60 countries. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that has inspired millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

On Tuesday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. a Giving Tuesday event will be held at the North Domingo Baca Community Center. The event will begin with an Impact & Coffee networking group and a proclamation of #GivingTuesdayNM Day which will be presented by Mayor Tim Keller.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the community will have the opportunity to visit with nonprofits and to learn more about how they can give back and celebrate the giving holiday.

View a list of 2019 #GivingTuesday participants.