ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 2, starting at 4 p.m. Viewers can call in to make their donations, they will be on from 4 to 6 p.m. and then switching over to Fox until 7 p.m.

KRQE Cares shoes for kids campaign started back in 2015 with the goal of distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools. Today and that mission have never been stronger thanks to the Assistance League of Albuquerque, the sponsors, and of course, the community. Thursday KRQE was joined by Molina Health Care’s community director Buffie Saavedra, the president of WiseChoice Foods, Season Chavez, and KRQE News 13, very own Carolyn Rush.

There have been over 25,000 pairs of shoes that have been put on children in need feet. And it’s the generosity of the viewers to help them pay for these shoes.

MolinaCares is one of the sponsors and it’s coming to its second year partnering and helping them raise the money they need. WiseChoice Foods expressed how it’s priceless when you see the kid’s face light up with a fresh new pair of shoes and how happy they are. “Sometimes it’s their only new pair of shoes,” said Season Chavez president, WiseChoice foods.

The phone bank will start at 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. then switch over to Fox and will go into 7 p.m. and viewers can call in and donate or visit krqe.com/krqecares to do it online.