GiveABQ nonprofit distribution center opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new distribution center will benefit local non-profits. Adelante's GiveABQ opened its doors Friday near First Street and Mountain Road.

The center accepts donations like furniture, home furnishings and medical equipment. Multiple organizations can then share the resources when they are needed.

"Often times nonprofits are receiving from their donors and they don't know what to do with them and they don't have the capacity to store them. We can take them in, then contribute to the larger pool, and GiveABQ gives them back out paying it forward to nonprofits," GiveABQ Executive Director Yvette Tovar said.

Items donated to GiveABQ can be dropped off at the warehouse. Donors can also arrange a pick-up.

For more information, click here.