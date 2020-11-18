GiveABQ collects furniture donations for local nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have unwanted furniture in good condition that you’re unsure what to do with, remember GiveABQ. The organization provides a location where donations can be collected from the public, allowing multiple nonprofits to get items they need for their organization.

GiveABQ and Adelante Development Center Vice President of Marketing Jill Beets discusses how the program works and what the community can do to help out. The GiveABQ warehouse and team operates as the donation center for over 100 local charities making it an ideal place to donate in New Mexico.

GiveABQ is in need of sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, tables, kitchen tables, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and nonprofit organizations that support the homeless, the program is currently striving to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

Donations are collected year-round but the program is working with the City on the issues of homelessness as the holidays near. If you’d like to donate, you can arrange a pickup online at giveabq.org.

Furniture can also be delivered to the GiveABQ warehouse located at 1520 1st St. NW in downtown Albuquerque. Operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. however, donors are asked to call before visiting at 505-341-GIVE (4483).

