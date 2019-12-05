Give the gift of volunteering with Albuquerque Involved

Give the gift of volunteering this holiday season. Albuquerque Involved makes it easy for busy individuals and families to get into volunteer work within the community.

ABQ Involved’s mission is to give, vote, and serve. Every month, all of the organization’s members’ contributions are combined and are awarded as a grant to a local nonprofit. ABQ Involved then posts three short videos of nonprofits describing their need, members will then vote on which of the organizations will receive the grant.

Members also serve the community by participating in a variety of philanthropic events meeting as often as you’d like.

Currently, ABQ Involved is collecting gifts for the families of Tenderlove Community Center. They are collecting wrapped gifts for 30 children and 18 adults to be given to the families at their Christmas party on Sunday, December 21.

You can adopt a family to make purchases for or you can donate online and ABQ Involved will purchase and wrap the gifts.

On Sunday, December 8 volunteers will help prepare a meal for guests of Ronald McDonald House and children over the age of 10 are welcome to participate. ABQ Involved coordinates the event and purchases the food that volunteers will cook.

On Friday, December 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. ABQ Involved volunteers will help assemble baskets for Los Ojos de la Familia. Los Ojos provides over 450 families within the community with holiday gift baskets full of holiday dinner, and household supplies as well as toys for children.

For more information on how to become a member, visit the official website of Albuquerque Involved.