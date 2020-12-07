Give the gift of education this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Give the gift of education. The holiday season offers an opportunity to give a unique gift that will have a lasting, positive impact on the lives of your loved ones.

The Marketing Director on the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, Carolyn Fittipaldi, discusses New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan and how it works. New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to make getting an education or higher education more affordable.

Fittipaldi explains the plan is federally tax-free and you can save for college whether it be for in-state or out-of-state education opportunities. If you are a New Mexico taxpayer, the plan can be deducted from your state income taxes. Fittipaldi says opening a college savings plan is easy and anyone can do it. She says an account can be opened with regular contributions that fit into your budget and goals and friends and family can also gift a donation directly into your 529 college savings plan.

The money in the college savings plan isn’t just for tuition, but also covers books, computers, internet fees, room and board, and more. For more information on opening up a 529 college savings plan, visit theeducationplan.com or call 1-877-337-5268.

Latest Community News: