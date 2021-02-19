Girl Scouts take cookie sales online, offering Grubhub delivery, contactless drive-thru

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –If you live in Albuquerque, you’re in luck as Girl Scout cookies can now be delivered right to your front door. Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Latham discusses their recent partnership that’s allowing the community to order cookies at the touch of a button.

New Mexico Girl Scouts have learned during the pandemic that resources need to be used wisely and after seeing small businesses turn to the internet to continue sales, Girl Scouts have taken their cookie sales online. Starting this weekend, the Albuquerque metro community will be able to order their favorite cookies using the Grubhub food delivery app or online at grubhub.com to have them delivered directly to their home or office.

(courtesy Girl Scouts)

As a bonus, Grubhub is offering a buy one get one free deal through February 28 and customers who order any quantity of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Toffee Tastics, or Girl Scout S’mores will receive one free box with their order. The Grubhub Girl Scout Cookie delivery launches Saturday, Feb. 20 as part of Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Mexico that is declared Feb. 19 through 21 by Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Girl Scouts has also announced a new partnership with Amazon Alexa and Google Voice that allows customers to find the closes cookie booth by asking their devices to “find Girl Scout cookies near me”. Additionally, Girl Scouts will be offering other COVID-safe ways to get cookies this weekend including new drive-thru cookie booths that can be found in parking lots across New Mexico including Albertsons, Cabela’s, Lowe’s, and other small businesses like Flying Star, The Range Cafe, Tin Can Alley, and Explora.

You can also visit nmgirlscouts.org or text “COOKIES” to 59618 to purchase from a local troop and receive a direct shipment to your door or to donate to Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico or New Mexico Blue Star Moms. The Girl Scout Cookie Finder app is also available for free on iOS and Android devices to find socially distant or contactless cookie booths in your area. The Girl Scout Cookie Program will run in New Mexico through March 21, 2021.