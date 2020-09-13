Girl Scouts show their love for state parks across the country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of Girl Scouts and hundreds of parks across the country are celebrating the outdoors this weekend.

Here in New Mexico, the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails and state parks are marking the so-called Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend with virtual and safe-distancing activities. And for the general public, 33 state parks were open for day-use access.

The goal is to help families gain outdoor skills and to become stewards of the environment. The interactive educational programs are available on the Girl Scouts’ website.

