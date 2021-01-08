Girl Scouts provides opportunities for mentorship, virtual programming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Research shows that young girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led, and girl-friendly environment. Girl Scouts is a place where young girls can practices different skills, explore their potential, and take on leadership positions.

All of this wouldn’t be possible, however, without the dedicated work put in by adult mentors. CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Rebecca Latham discusses how mentorship fits into the Girl Scout leadership experience.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails strives to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. They believe that every girl in central and northern New Mexico regardless of her race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or geographic location is empowered to fulfill her potential.

Girls Scouts offers mentoring that is incorporated through adult to girl relationships and through girl-led activities. Latham explains that as girls get older, the organization helps encourage them to plan activities for younger members and offers training for teenage girls on how to appropriately mentor young girls.

Another program that will be offered is a Try-It Troop for broadcast journalism which includes three, one-hour classes with local journalists. Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails will also be partnering with other local organizations such as United Way, Make-A-Wish New Mexico, and the Jennifer Riordan Foundation to teach girls about community impact.

For more information on upcoming events, visit nmgirlscouts.org where you can also register to become a Girl Scout. Be sure to also visit the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Facebook and Instagram pages.

