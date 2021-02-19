Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub to deliver cookies to Albuquerque area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting this weekend, Girl Scout cookies lovers in Albuquerque can order them on Grubhub. The delivery launches as part of Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Mexico from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21 as declared by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

To promote the partnership, some area Girl Scouts talked about why they find it important to sell their cookies. “I feel that it is super important to sell Girl Scout cookies because part of the money from each box goes to provide some super amazing experiences for us,” said Shelby with Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

To order the cookies you can use the Grubhub app or visit grubhub.com to have them delivered directly to you. Through Feb. 28, Grubhub is offering a buy one get one free offer to customers who order any quantity of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Toffee Tastics or Girl Scout S’mores will receive one free box with their order.

Customers can also get cookies by visiting nmgirlscouts.org or texting “COOKIES” to 59618 to purchase them from a local troop and have them shipped directly or to look for the closest cookie booth. You can also make a donation to Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico or New Mexico Blue Star Moms.

Drive-thru cookie booths are located in parking lots across New Mexico including Albertsons, Cabela’s, Lowe’s, as well as small businesses like Flying Star, The Range Cafe, Tin Can Alley, and Explora. Visit nmgirlscouts.org and enter your zip code to find the closest cookie booth near you.

The Girl Scout Cookie Finder app is also available for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths that are socially distant or contact-free. The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs in New Mexico through March 2021.