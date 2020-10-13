Girl Scouts offers variety of opportunities including Spanish programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. Bernadette Romero, external recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails discusses how they are helping to mold young girls into the leaders of tomorrow.

The organization serves about 5,000 members across central and northern New Mexico in 23 counties and accepts girls ages five through 17. Romero explains that the organization is working to offer opportunities to girls in all communities across New Mexico and is providing programs in Spanish.

There will be a special virtual event for girls in kindergarten through fifth-grade on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. The event, “Exploradoras hoy Cientificas mañana” will be completely in Spanish and is a one-hour interactive session. You can register online for this STEM event.

Families are encouraged to join Girls Scouts together as it makes for a great learning experience and gets the whole family involved. You can join Girl Scouts at any time during the year, however, it is the perfect time to enroll now as it is the start of the organization’s membership year, which will allow you to receive the full year of experience.

You can join to become a Girl Scout online at nmgirlscouts.org or by calling the council office in Albuquerque at 505-343-1040.

