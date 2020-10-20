Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest helps build tomorrow’s leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a focus on social connection and learning outside of the classroom, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest is a leadership program that continues to develop female leaders of tomorrow. Chief Development Officer Melissa Wardy discusses the programs the Girl Scouts participate in and how you can help during the organization’s fall product sale.

A program for girls ages five through 18, the Girl Scout Leadership Experience is based on four pillars: outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Girl Scouts has shifted many of its programs to a virtual format and has opened in-person gatherings to small groups adhering to public health and social distancing guidelines.

From now until November 18, 2020, you can purchase Ashdon Farms nuts and chocolates as well as M2 Media magazine subscriptions to benefit Girl Scouts. The items will be shipped directly to you and proceeds stay local.

Purchases help support Girl Scout troops to buy supplies, take virtual field trips and special online programs, and also help them prepare for community service projects. Girl Scouts is a way for families to keep girls connected to their friends and communities amid the pandemic.

Girls who are new to Girl Scouts can receive a free annual membership by contacting info@gsdsw.org via email or by visiting gsdsw.org for more information on how to join the organization. You can also email info@gsdsw.org to receive information on fall products Girl Scouts are currently selling.

