Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails prepare to kick off cookie sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Girl Scouts cookies have finally arrived and this year, the Scouts are rolling out a new cookie that’s guaranteed to please. Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails Director of Sales Sonia DeGuzman and Brownie, Lillian Parrott visit the set to discuss how you can get them.

Sonia explains that the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails organization is a premier leadership organization for all girls that serves the top two-thirds of the state. “We welcome any girl that wants to join whether they want to be in a traditional troop or they want to do something individually on their own,” said Sonia.

The largest girl-run business in the country, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is more than a fundraiser as it’s a unique and hands-on way for girls to develop five essential skills that are core to the Girl Scout Leadership Program. These skills are goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

These skills impact girls in both their personal and professional lives in various ways. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls will be able to set goals, meet deadlines, and know what it takes to achieve anything they can set their minds to.

Lillian was a top cookie seller last year as a Daisy Girl Scout selling 3,750 boxes of cookies.

Cookies for sale include eight flavors: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, S’Mores, gluten-free Toffee-tastic, and a new flavor, Lemon Ups.

Girl Scout cookies sales run from Monday, February 10 through March 22, 2020. They will be available for sale in front of stores beginning on February 28.

All cookies cost $5 per package. To find cookies near your location, call 505-343-1040 or visit Girl Scout’s official website.